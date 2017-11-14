LDF MLA V Abdurahiman mistreats toll booth staff; footage goes viral

The incident at Devadar railway overbridge toll booth on the Thiroor-Thannor road yesterday came to light after CCTV footage connected with it went viral. (Image: YouTube)

A ruling CPI(M) led LDF independent MLA found himself in a spot after CCTV footage of him allegedly mistreating a toll booth staff at a road in the district went viral today. The incident at Devadar railway overbridge toll booth on the Thiroor-Thannor road yesterday came to light after CCTV footage connected with it went viral. The footage showed MLA V Abdurahiman, representing Thanoor segment, coming out of the car and pushing a toll booth staff after they stopped his vehicle at the gate.

The MLA, however said he had not roughed up the staff member and only questioned him after he spoke ‘improperly’. Aburahiman said there were lot of complaints against the toll booth staff about their misbehaviour with travllers. “The toll booth is very near my office.I used to pass through the gates every day several times. I only asked them do’nt you know me’? he added.