Law Ministry clears proposal to restrict no-detention policy to class V

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Reuters)

The Law Ministry has today given a green signal to a proposal by HRD Ministry to restrict the policy of no-detention from the current class VIII to class V as students does not fear failing anymore. It said that the HRD Ministry can make modification in the Right to Education Act as the suggestion is based on the recommendation by a panel and is connected to matter of policy. It further said that there should not be any objection to modify the rule that no student admitted in a school shall be failed in any class or expelled from school till Class V.

Earlier this month, Department of Legal Affairs in the Law Ministry said, that state governments if required may make rules for failing a student in class VI, VIIor VIII if more chance may be given (to students to reappear in exams. Note also said that that the HRD Ministry came to the the conclusion to restrict the no-detention policy to class V from class VIII after going through several consequences of the present provision.

Some states have urged to review the no-detention policy during the meetings of a panel of Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE), which was formed to evaluate the implementation of Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) in the context of no detention policy.

(With inputs from agencies)