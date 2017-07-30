Law and order in Punjab has gone from bad to worse: AAP state president Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party state president Bhagwant Mann today hit out at the Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government alleging deterioration in the law and order situation in the state. (Source: PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party state president Bhagwant Mann today hit out at the Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government alleging deterioration in the law and order situation in the state. He alleged that rather than taking corrective measures, the Congress government was busy slapping false cases against AAP leaders. “The law and order situation in the state is turning from bad to worse,” Mann claimed in a statement here. Mann referred to an incident in which a rice-sheller owner was shot dead by some unidentified persons outside his unit at Jaito-Bajakhana road in Faridkot district yesterday.

“An industrialist in Jaito is killed in broad day light. It has emerged that the police failed to provide security to the deceased despite repeated complaints by him alleging threat. This shows that police is working under pressure,” he claimed. The common people were shying away from lodging complaints with the police because of unnecessary interference of politicians in the working of police, he said. “Thousands of complaints are lying pending with the police because of political pressure,” Mann alleged in the statement.

Referring to AAP MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa from Rupnagar seat being booked yesterday on the charges of outraging the modesty of a woman, Mann alleged that his party’s legislator was “implicated in a false case”. The Capt Amarinder Singh government has started to threaten the opponents with false cases, but AAP will not be cowed down and will continue to raise the voice of common people, he said.