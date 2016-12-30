Launch ‘Chhota Bheem’, Twitterati suggest Rahul Gandhi to deal with Modi’s ‘BHIM’

Meanwhile, a person on Twitter suggested similar apps counter the app by Modi and proposed the names ‘Chhota Bheem’, ‘Shakuni’ and ‘Bheeshma Pitamah’ apps for Congress VP Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM and Arvind Kejriwal and L.K. Advani respectively. (Picture: Reuters/IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘BHIM’ mobile App, named after Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar. The app was launched by PM Modi, to enable digital payments and transactions for Indian citizens. The app is available on Android smartphones. Meanwhile, people on Twitter reacted hilariously to this move and mocked Rahul Gandhi. While a few said this move by Narendra Modi is a masterstroke against the opposition as Rahul Gandhi supposedly loves the cartoon character ‘Chhota Bheem’. Narendra Modi rolled out the new App at the ‘DigiDhan Mela’ programme at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, on the last day of the 50-day window provided by the central government to citizens to exchange or deposit old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations.

PM Modi said at the event said, “Download it on a smartphone or on a feature phone. It is not necessary to have the internet for this app. In the next two weeks, one more work is being done, which will increase the power of BHIM so much that you would be able to withdraw money even with your fingerprints.” Meanwhile, a person on Twitter suggested similar apps counter the app by Modi and proposed the names ‘Chhota Bheem’, ‘Shakuni’ and ‘Bheeshm Pitamah’ apps for Congress VP Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM and Arvind Kejriwal and L.K. Advani respectively. Here’s a look at the funny reactions on Twitter:

BHIM app: From Chhota Bheem to Shakuni app, here’s what Twitterati suggested to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and others

From Chhota Bheem to Shakuni app

As a tribute to Rahul GANDHI, @narendramodi names the Digital thumb impression app as Bhim???????????? — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) December 30, 2016

Modi changed Indian currency from rupee into bhim — TUSHAR JAIN (@TUSHARJ84037720) December 30, 2016

Next apps:

Kejriwal: Shakuni app

Rahul Gandhi: Chhota Bhim app

LK Advani: Bheeshma pitamah app#BHIM — Main Teja Hoon (@Main_Teja_hoon) December 30, 2016

NaMo loves to play with the opposition. Now launches an e-pay app on RaGa’s favourite character.. #BHIM ???? — Manas Kapoor (@manaskapoor23) December 30, 2016

PM launches BHIM App, now Rahul Gandhi will tie up with Cartoon Network to launch Chotta Bheem App — Srikanth (@JayaHoIndia) December 30, 2016

The government will be organising ‘DigiDhan Mela’ in 100 cities of the country over 100 days to promote digital payments and announce the winners of Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana. Conceptualised by the Niti Aaayog, DigiDhan Melas will take place until March. Under the Lucky Grahak Yojana programme, 15 000 citizens making digital payments from Rs 50-Rs 3000 can win Rs 1000 daily. Meanwhile, Modi took a dig at people spreading apprehensions about government’s digital payments push, Modi said there is no dearth of people who live all the time with negativity and unhappiness.