Latest in Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao’s security: Giant metal to sheet constructed around Pragathi Bhavan. (IE)

Security Guards of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao have ordered the construction of giant metal sheets around Pragathi Bhavan, the nine-acre office-cum-residence, to block the view from outside as per Indian Express report. According to officials, the state’s Intelligence Security Wing (ISW), which protects the Chief Minister, has found that from the terrace of three buildings in the vicinity of Pragathi Bhavan, people could see Rao standing or sitting at certain spots inside the campus. The ISW Officials claimed that this exposes the Chief Minister to “direct line of sight”. The Officials keeping this in mind proposed raising of metal sheets as tall as these building to block the view from all directions. These metal sheets are being installed along the boundary wall with “strong support” to withstand high-speed winds. The CM’s security on May 27 was further strengthened, with the elite Greyhounds commandos being deployed to take over “close proximity security” from the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP), which will continue to man the outer line of the security. The commandos from the crack anti-Naxal force are for the first time deployed in VIP security.

A senior government official while speaking to the Indian Express said,”There was an inadequacy in security, which was found, and we are plugging it effectively by erecting the metal sheets. We constantly review security arrangements and upgrade them when necessary.” Talking about making the security full-proof, a senior police officer said,”Making the security arrangements fool-proof, step by step, was always part of the original plan when Pragathi Bhavan was built. This additional security feature was part of the plan to insulate the complex from any threat.’’ While there is no specific threat to Rao from Maoists, officials said, the Greyhounds were brought in because Rao plans to visit Maoist-affected districts more often, mainly to inaugurate several government welfare schemes being launched in those areas.

Other than the latest security reinforcements, the window panes in the Chief Minister’s residence and office are made of toughened glass. A few days back, Rao while responding to allegations that he was splurging public money on his personal security, he said, Pragathi Bhavan was not merely his house but the “pride of Telangana”. According to officials, the new complex was constructed because the old “camp office” built by the late chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy did not even have parking space for Rao’s convoy.