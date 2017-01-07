J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar likely to join politics; Is she planning to take on Sasikala?

Deepa Jayakumar says that she was preparing to join politics as this is what the people of the state want. (ANI)

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalaithaa’s niece is likely to join politics. Speaking to reporters today, Deepa Jayakumar said that she was preparing to join politics as this is what the people of the state want. The Madras High Court had yesterday rejected a plea that sought ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Jayalalithaa. It also refused to dictate the Narendra Modi government over conferring India’s highest civilian honour to Amma.

Tamil Nadu Cabinet had earlier decided to recommend the late AIADMK supremo for the ‘Bharat Ratna’. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi in this regard to hand over a letter that would request the government to bestow the Bharat Ratna on J. Jayalalithaa and to install a bronze statue in the Parliament complex.

“A resolution was adopted in the Cabinet to recommend to the Centre to award Bharat Ratna to honourable Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa,” an official statement had said.

The council of ministers of the Tamil Nadu Government had also resolved to urge the Centre to install her bronze statue in the Parliament complex. They also proposed to raise a memorial building for the deceased leader at the MG Ramachandran (MGR) Memorial site, where she was laid to rest after her death on December 5 last year at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. The Cabinet had also resolved to rename the memorial as Dr Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Selvi J Jayalalithaa Memorial, it said and also proposed to unveil a portrait of the leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.