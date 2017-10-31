Last date for e-filing of income tax returns for those taxpayers who file audit reports extended to Nov 7

Due date for filing Income Tax returns (ITRs) & Tax Audit Reports under IT act extended from 30.09.2017 to 07.11.2017.

Due date for filing Income Tax returns (ITRs) & Tax Audit Reports under IT Act has been extended from 30.09.2017 to 07.11.2017. The date has been extended after reports had emerged that no such extension will be provided by the government for anyone. This is the second extension given to tax payers after they sought an extension saying they needed more time to file returns for entities where tax audit report or transfer pricing report or other audit reports are prescribed to be filled.

Tax paying bodies had also cited non-availability of clerical staff at chartered accountants’ offices due to the GST roll-out as a reason, as per a PTI report. “This year, professionals are busy in making compliance with GST obligations… the technical glitches in the system have aggravated the problems,” a federation had said in a representation to the CBDT. Now, the CBDT has revised e-filing income tax return (ITR) preparation utilities for filing all types of ITR forms, tax audit report.

Ministry of Finance on another earlier occasion said that the ‘due-date’ for filing Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit prescribed under the Income-tax Act,1961 had been extended from 30th September, 2017 to 31st October, 2017 for all taxpayers who were liable to file their Income Tax Returns by 30th September, 2017.

This time taxpayers will have to quote their 12-digit Aadhaar number or the 28-digit Aadhaar enrolment number while filing the income tax return.