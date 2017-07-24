Lashkar e Taiba terrorists sound war cry against India, ask Pakistan to seize Kashmir

Lashkar e Taiba terrorists have called for a war against India and demanded that Pakistan government should seize Kashmir.

Lashkar e Taiba terrorists have called for a war against India and demanded that Pakistan government should seize Kashmir, according to Indian Express report. They had met on July 16 and the outfit’s in-house magazine Jarrar wrote that no trade with India, only Ghazwa-e-Hind. The meeting was one of the largest single gatherings of terrorist commanders in recent years. It was organised in the wake to Pakistan Supreme Court hearings on corruption charges. This will decide the fate of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s government and LeT was demanding that he reverse his policies on Kashmir.

“Imperialists are trying to make enemies of Islam happy, because of which Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has been put under house arrest,” Jarrar quoted Hizbul Mujahideen chief Muhammad Yusuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, as saying. “But because of Ghazwa-e-Hind, we will not only free Kashmir, but also change the map of the subcontinent,” Shah reportedly said.

According to IE report, the Ghazwa-e-Hind is a saying some Islamic traditions attribute to Prophet Muhammad, prophesying that army arising from the West will seize India for Islam before the day of judgement.

According to reports, 50 young men taking to arms in the past six months. Most of these new recruits came from Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts in South Kashmir, which had become the hub of tech-savvy, young militants. “A total of 50 Kashmiri youths joined militancy in the valley in 2017,” the police officer told PTI.

Rising footprints of militants have raised concern among the security agencies, which believe the trend reflects the worsening situation in Kashmir.

The officer said that 88 Kashmiri youths joined militancy in 2016, the highest in the past six years. Since 2014, there has been a constant rise in the number of people joining militancy. As many as 66 youths joined militancy in Kashmir in 2015 and 53 in 2014, data compiled by security agencies revealed. In 2010, 54 youths joined militancy and in 2011, the number came down to 23. It further dipped to 21 in 2012 and 16 in 2013, it said.

The Pulwama-Shopian-Kulgam region has become a hotbed of homegrown terrorists, the officer said. In 2017, as many as 54 men were stopped from joining the ranks of militants, the officer said.