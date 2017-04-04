Lashkar-e-Taiba plans massive terror attacks in Kashmir between April 6-8

In times such as these, a massive terrorist attack has the potential to wipe out the chances of normalcy being returned to the valley. (Reuters)

In recent developments, reports reveal that the Lashkar-eTaiba is known to be targeting attacks in the Kashmir valley. According to a report by CNN News18, the LeT is planning to target top hotels on the rear side of the secretariat in Srinagar between April 6-8.

Reports suggest that the nature of these terrorist attacks would be massive. The Kashmir valley has already been torn due to continuous and rigorous conflicts between the Indian Army and the people of the valley, with Pakistan violating the ceasefire regularly. Cross-border infiltrations are also common incidents in the valley. In times such as these, a massive terrorist attack has the potential to wipe out the chances of normalcy being returned to the valley.

Tensions have been high in the Kashmir valley since the encounter of militant Burhan Wani and the state had gone through two months of curfew amidst violent protests by stone pelters. The situation had gone from bad to worse after terrorists attacked an army base near the Line of Control in Uri. The Indian government had then sanctioned a surgical strike, conducted by the Indian army across the LoC eliminating numerous threats.

Earlier on April 1, three Indian Army soldiers had been injured after militants targetted a convoy near the Parimpora-Pathanchowk bypass road hospital. A police officer told reporters that miscreants started throwing stones at the police and paramilitary CRPF personnel after the attack.