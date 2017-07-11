Lashkar-e-Taiba men Muneeb Shah, Sandeep Kumar Sharma aka Adil involved in killing policemen in Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir Police

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Muneer Ahmad Khan said Sharma was also in the same hideout at Brenti Batapora where Bashir Ahmad Wani and Abu Maaz of Pakistan were killed.(IE)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has revealed the identity of the second person as Muneeb Shah of Kulgam, who was arrested with Sandeep Kumar Sharma alias Adil, a man from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Both were believed to be involved in attacks on security forces and also behind the last month’s attack where six policemen were killed in Achabal, according to Indian Express.

The police claimed that both were from the Lashkar-e-Taiba group who were arrested yesterday. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Muneer Ahmad Khan said Sharma was also in the same hideout at Brenti Batapora where Bashir Ahmad Wani and Abu Maaz of Pakistan were killed. He was nabbed at Brenti Batapora, Dialgam, in South Kashmir on July 1, according to IE.

Khan said police have video evidence which showed that Lashkar was running criminal gangs involved in bank robberies and added Sharma was in the valley since 2012, according to the Quint.

He said Sharma and his accomplice were involved in a weapon snatching incident at the residence of Justice (retd) Muzuffar Attar at Anchidoora on June 13, and also in an attack on Army convoy at Lower Munda Qazigund in June, IE quoted him as saying. They were also involved in five incidents of bank robberies and looting of ATMs, he added.

The police revealed the information and identity about the arrest in the wake of unrest in the Valley, which saw a series of terrorist attacks. Security forces also neutralised many militants including Burhan Wani and Sabzar Bhat, the two top LeT commanders. Sabzar Bhat who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces along with his associate Abu Maaz in Anantnag district, according to India.com.