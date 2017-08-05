Lasalgaon market shuts down as onion arrivals surge on spike in prices

Later, a sudden drop in prices to Rs 2,100-1,750 per quintal lead to an unrest among farmers. On Friday as well, auctions had to be halted due to heavy arrivals. (Image Source: Reuters)

Onion trade at Lasalgaon wholesale market came to a halt on Thursday after maximum prices suddenly rose to Rs 2,700 per quintal leading to huge arrivals in the market post noon. Later, a sudden drop in prices to Rs 2,100-1,750 per quintal lead to an unrest among farmers. On Friday as well, auctions had to be halted due to heavy arrivals. While maximum prices at Lasalgaon touched Rs 2,400 per quintal on Friday, in other markets maximum prices were between Rs 2,400-2,600 per quintal. Jaydutta Holkar, chairman, Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) pointed out that maximum prices of onions were hiked to `2,700 per quintal to benefit their trading deals outside the state. Farmers who got wind of the news began rushing to the market to make a killing only to see a drop in prices to Rs 2,100- 2,300 per quintal because of the heavy arrivals , Holkar pointed out.

Arrivals, which are usually to the tune of 20,000 quintals, rose to 30,000 quintals on Thursday afternoon, Holkar said, adding that some of the auctions had to be completed on Friday. The average onion prices at Lasalgaon wholesale market spiralled from Rs 1,270 per quintal to Rs 2,300 per quintal — a jump of 81% — between Wednesday and Thursday, registering a 20-month high. Significantly, the wholesale price has increased by over four times in just one month — from Rs 550 per quintal on July 3 to Rs 2,300 per quintal on Thursday. APMC sources said the price may rise further and touch Rs 3,000 per quintal within the next fortnight.

Some 20,000 quintals of onion arrived at Lasalgaon on Friday. With the weekend coming up and Rakshabandhan on Monday, the markets will remain closed for three days. This is likely to result in increased arrivals on Tuesday and a rise in prices as well, Holkar said. He, however, was not willing to comment if maximum prices could touch Rs 3,000 per quintal but said prices have almost doubled because of good demand from other states. Exports have not been very high in the last few days but with the festive season approaching demand has gone up.

Nandkumar Daga, president, Lasalgaon Onion Merchants Association had earlier pointed out that the flood situation in Gujarat and Rajasthan monsoons have shifted demand for onions to Maharashtra. Prices have spiked because of demand from the north and neighbouring states. Industry sources pointed out that there is a demand pressure on Maharashtra from all across the country including West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, among others. Regular demand from Delhi and other regions is likely to continue with the festive season coming up. Onion prices are rising and may continue to be high till November when the next crop arrives, market officials said.

The Madhya Pradesh government recently procured 80 lakh quintals of onions and has already disposed off the stock. Moreover, the flood-like situation in Gujarat, Bihar and Rajasthan has damaged the onion crops there, market sources said. According to trader Manoj Jain, the demand for onions from Nashik, Ahmednagar and Pune have gone up and if prices continue to rise there could be a possibility of imports by the government to keep prices in check.