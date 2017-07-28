Language just a medium, humanity is the aim, says Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said that after an age, people generally stop learning and through these centres, the government is trying to bring those people back to the learning mode. (Image Source: PTI)

Inaugurating Urdu Literacy Centres here on Friday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said language is just a medium and inculcating the culture and spreading humanity is the government’s aim.”I don’t wish to work with a team to take some money and offer to teach the rules and grammar of a language. The bigger task is to teach people about culture and humanity,” he said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said: “Whether it be Hindi, Sanskrit or Urdu, each language academy should teach humanity and culture associated with it, more than rules of the language.”

Earlier this week, the government had announced establishment of Hindi and Sanskrit learning centres in the city. Sisodia said that after an age, people generally stop learning and through these centres, the government is trying to bring those people back to the learning mode. The minister said that a section of people is trying to destroy the social fabric of the nation through violence and added that “we want to fight against them with humanity”.