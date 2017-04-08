Land row: Arvind Kejriwal says BJP has 7 offices in Delhi yet AAP offices being shut down

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that the allegations made by the LG and the Bharatiya Janata Party are baseless. (Source: PTI)

A day after Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal cancelled the land allotted to Aam Aadmi Party’s office on the backdrop of illegally acquiring these offices, party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that the allegations made by the LG and the Bharatiya Janata Party are baseless. Addressing a press conference here in Delhi today, Kejriwal said that AAP is being targeted as the civic body elections in Delhi is around the corner.

Further Kejriwal said that the BJP that has only 3 seats has 7 offices in Delhi, but no offices for the party that has 66 sitting MLAs in the state. He also informed the reporters that after AAP’s offices being shut by the LG, common masses are offering them offices. Kejriwal also said that all parties have their offices in Delhi, but LG cancelled allotment of ruling party’s office.



Kejriwal further alleged that BJP is rattled by the positive work done by the Delhi government and thus, wanted to finish them. He also said: “We have ended the education mafia, exempted house tax and we are determined to end the corruption in MCD, too. But it was sad for the ruling party of the national capital not to have an office to work out of.” Kejriwal wondered why the Congress and the BJP, despite having negligible presence in the Delhi politics, have multiple office accommodations and plots. However, Kejriwal has assured the people of Delhi his party is fighting for them and is ready to function from the streets as well. He said, “They want to finish us, they want to close AAP. But it won’t happen as we are on the path of truth. People will teach them a lesson in the polls. Having an office is our right. We are not seeking a favour. It was allotted legally. We will place a fresh demand for an office. People are already offering us space.”

The BJP has accused AAP of illegally acquiring the office. Speaking about the same with ANI, BJP leader Satish Upadhyay had said, “”The AAP took this office illegally. If you do anything unconstitutionally and illegally then law will take its action. This is PWD’s observation that this flat is for the MLAs to live in and not to use it as office by any political party. Lt. governor approval was also not taken for this allotment.”