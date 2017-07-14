Lalu Prasad Yadav takes on critics, says son Tejashwi Yadav will not quit as Bihar Deputy CM

Lalu Prasad said his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is facing corruption charges, will not resign as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday said that his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is facing corruption charges, will not resign as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister. “The Vidhan Mandal of our party has taken a decision that Tejashwi Yadav will not resign,” Lalu told ANI in an exclusive conversation. “An FIR is not sufficient reason for the resignation,” he added. This assertion from the RJD chief thus brought an end to speculations that Tejashwi Yadav might step down from the post to save the ruling alliance. The RJD chief further said that he and his family have already issued their clarification on the corruption charges that have been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “Whatever accusations have been made against me and my family, we have already issued a clarification in the press conference. We will give our responses to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate whenever they call us,” said Lalu.

The current crisis was sparked by the CBI raids last week on Lalu’s residence and cases filed against him, Tejashwi and others in an alleged land-for-hotels scandal. Since then, the two parties have directed barbs at each other, increasing pressure on chief minister Nitish Kumar to sack Tejashwi to protect an image of clean governance. Earlier last week, the CBI registered a corruption case against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi; former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goyal; and the wife of Lalu’s confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

The CBI later questioned Rabri Devi and Tejashwi. The case was registered on the allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of Hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a Private Company dealing with Hotels in the year 2006. The investigative agency also conducted searches at 12 locations across Patna, Delhi, Gurugram and other places. The RJD supremo, however, refuted the allegations against him and called it a political conspiracy hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).