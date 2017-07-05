Lalu Yadav is Robert Vadra of Bihar, over 125 properties acquired by him fall under benami transactions, says Sushil Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday by calling him Robert Vadra of Bihar during a press conference, reported The Indian Express. The senior BJP leader who has previously served as the deputy chief minister of the state added that over 125 properties owned by Lalu Yadav fall under benami transactions and accused the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of turning a blind eye towards the alleged acts of corruption by Lalu Yadav, who is currently his ally in the state government.

“He (Nitish Kumar) talks about zero tolerance (for corruption), but he didn’t take any action. Earlier, he said the Centre should produce evidence and take action, and now when they started taking (action), he is saying it is vindictive action,” Modi claimed. Reacting to Modi’s allegation, Lalu said, “Be it Robert Vadra, Priyanka ji, Kejriwal, Mamata didi or Lalu Yadav and his family, an attempt is being made to break them.”

Yesterday, the veteran BJP leader had attacked Lalu Yadav’s elder son and Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav by alleging that he was gifted over 13 acres of land when he was three years old. The BJP leader claimed that on March 23, 1992, then state minister Brij Bihari Prasad’s wife Rama Devi gifted two plots – one measuring 9 acres 24 decimal and the other 3 acres 88 decimal – in the Kudhni area of Muzaffarpur district to Tej Pratap as a reward for “taking care” of her.

Stating that Tej Pratap was only a three-year-old child in 1992, Modi said, “The gift deed mentioned that Rama Devi gifted the land to Tej Pratap out of sheer love and affection, and because she was impressed at the way he had “taken care” of her.