Lalu Yadav IRCTC hotel scam: All we know about the CBI case against RJD chief, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi and others

Lalu Yadav with son Tejaswi Yadav.

Lalu Yadav IRCTC hotel scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a new case of alleged irregularities against RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister and Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The CBI also carried out searches on the premises of Lalu’s family members. The fresh case has been lodged in connection with irregularities in awarding the tender for maintenance of IRCTC hotels by Lalu Yadav, when he served as the Union Minister of Railways, according to PTI.

Other accused in the case are his wife Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and younger son Tejashwi, the then IRCTC MD P K Goyal, wife of Yadav’s confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sarla and others. Gupta is a former Union corporate affairs minister.

What is the case

Lalu Yadav served as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009 during Manmohan Singh-led first UPA government.

Sources told news agency PTI that there were alleged irregularities in the tender for development, maintenance and operation of BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri, awarded to the private Sujata Hotels in 2006.

BNR Hotels are heritage hotels of the Indian Railways. They were taken over by the IRCTC from Indian Railways earlier in 2006. As part of the probe, CBI also conducted searches at 12 locations including Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Puri, and Gurgaon.

According to news18.com, IRCTC had invited tenders to “develop, maintain and operate” the two hotels for 15 years on a licence-fee model. The Sujata Hotels had got the contract for Rs 15.5 crore and 9.96 crore as license fee for the hotels in Ranchi and Puri respectively.

CBI today said that Lalu Yadav took three acres of land as bribe for awarding the contract. News18.com report says that the land was allegedly transferred to a shell company owned by Prem Chand Gupta, a Lalu’s aide.

Friday’s raid came as a double shocker for the RJD chief as he also had to appear in court in fodder scam case, which was revived recently by the Supreme Court. While leaving for the court, Lalu told CBI that he would speak on the fresh CBI case and raids later in the day, ANI reported.