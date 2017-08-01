Lalu Yadav hits back at Nitish Kumar, calls Bihar CM as ‘palturam’ of politics

“I knew this man from starting, that is why I never wanted this man to put at the forefront, but only on the suggestion on Mulayam Singh Yadav I did so,” Lalu Yadav said. (PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday hit back at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the latter’s remark that he had provided political support to the former in student union elections in the 1970s. Lalu said that he is senior to Nitish Kumar in Bihar politics and made efforts to make latter’s political career shine. Lalu said that Nitish was nowhere visible in Bihar’s student politics. “I know this man from start, that is why I never wanted this man to be put at the forefront, but only on the suggestion of Mulayam Singh Yadav I did so,” Lalu said. The RJD supremo added that Nitish Kumar is greedy for chief ministerial post. “Satta ke laalchi hai Nitish Kumar, palturam hain (Nitish Kumar is greedy for politics, he is turncoat of politics),” Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

“Bhool gaye Nitish Kumar tumhari haisiyat kya thi. 2-2 MLA election hara, Lok Sabha mein bhi hara, (Nitish Kumar have you forgotten what you was? You lost MLA election twice, you also lost MP elections)” Lalu added. “Nitish even wanted to sacrifice my sons for his seat, (Nitish humare ladkon ka balidaan dena chahte the,bali chadhana chahte the)” Lalu added. “Jab inhe support kiya, Tejashwi ke kaam ko dekha, sarahna hone lagi toh inka kaan khada hua (When we supported him, and he looked at Tejashwi’s work and applause received by him, then he got ‘alerted’)” Lalu added. “Nitish Kumar had political grudge against me, he didnot allow pictrues with me on any of the posters during 2015 elections,” Lalu Yadav said.

