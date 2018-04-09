‘Lalu Yadav grabbed Tata’s property’, says Sushil Modi, promises more shocking revelations against RJD chief

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI file)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said more revelations against jailed RJD leader Lalu Yadav will be made soon. This comes even as RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav continues to be behind bars after getting convicted in multiple fodder scam cases. Speaking at an event in Patna on Sunday, Modi said only the first round of investigation have been made against Lalu. More will follow.

According to Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar, while alleging that Lalu and his family amassed illegal wealth, Modi said they didn’t even leave companies like Tata and forcefully occupied its building. The BJP leader added this matter will be exposed in coming days.

Taking a jibe at Lalu’s son, Modi said the 28-year-old has over 28 properties in his name. “Are they all ancestral property?” he asked.

On March 24, RJD chief was sentenced to 14 years in jail and a fine of Rs 60 lakh was imposed on him in the fourth fodder scam case. Yadav was convicted in the case along with 18 other accused. This was the severest punishment given to the RJD supreme by the special CBI court in Ranchi.

The RJD chief was sentenced to five-year imprisonment in the first fodder scam case in 2013. In the second case, Yadav was awarded 3.5 years jail term in December 2017.

On March 29, the RJD chief was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi for specialized treatment. He was referred to AIIMS by Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi. On March 17, Yadav was admitted to RIMS after he complained of uneasiness while being lodged at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Jail, where he was lodged since December 23.

According to Yadav’s lawyer Chittaranjan Sinha, the RJD chief has been suffering from diabetes, high creatinine levels, and blood pressure.