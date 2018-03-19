Lalu Yadav Fodder Scam verdict LIVE: Jagannath Mishra acquitted, RJD chief guilty in Dumka Treasury case

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI file)

Lalu Yadav Fodder Scam verdict LIVE updates: The judgment in the fourth fodder scam case against former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been announced. This is the fourth case against the RJD chief and relates to the Dumka Treasury scam. Yadav has been previously convicted in other fodder scam cases. He is currently serving a jail sentence. The judgment was announced by a court in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Check LIVE updates of Lalu Yadav Fodder Scam verdict

1.58 pm: Earlier, Lalu Yadav’s lawyer had asked the court to order Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) administration for presenting him in the court. RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad had said that decision of the court would be accepted and followed. Yadav is getting treatment at RIMS. His doctors had said that the former Bihar CM had an infection and he needed to be in the hospital for a few days.

1.53 pm: These people have been convicted in the Dumka treasury case along with Lalu Prasad: Ajit Kumar Verma, guilty under Section 120/B; Arun Kumar Singh Doshi, KK Prasad, Manoranjan Prasad, Nand Kishor Prasad, OP Diwakar, RK Bageria, Raghunandan Prasad.

1.50 pm: Seven accused in the Dumka Treasury case have been acquitted, including former CM Jagannath Mishra. others are Adheep Chaudhary, Ajit Kumar Verma, MC Suvarno, Benu Jha, Dhruv Bhagat, Lal Mohan Prasadh.

1.46 pm: RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh reacts to the verdict: “Ajab hai Narendra Modi aur Nitish ka mel, ajab hai khel, dubara se ho gaya Jagannath Mishra riha, aur Lalu Yadav ko jail. Ek aadmi ko jail, ek aadmi ko bail, ye hai Narendra Modi ka khel.”

1.26 pm: Lalu Yadav found GUILTY in fourth fodder scam case.

1.11 pm: The Ranchi court has pronounced former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra “not guilty” in Fodder scam (Dumka Treasury) case.