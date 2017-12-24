Lalu Yadav Fodder scam: Tejashwi Yadav troubles skyrocket after ex Bihar CM convicted; cries conspiracy

With Lalu Yadav convicted, the party is now looking up to his son Tejashwi to take charge of the party dynamics – most members of Lalu Prasad’s family are active in politics.

In a major setback for RJD and Lalu Prasad Yadav, special CBI court has convicted the former Bihar CM in the fodder scam case that goes back 21 years. With Lalu Yadav convicted, the party is now looking up to his son Tejashwi to take charge of the party dynamics – most members of Lalu Prasad’s family are active in politics. However, a senior RJD leader has said that Tejaswi has to prove his maturity to take along senior party leaders, as well as adroitly tackle elder brother Tej Pratap, who is known to make controversial remarks that “unfortunately make more news”.

The RJD leader pointed out that Lalu Prasad Yadav always had larger than life impact on RJD and Bihar politics. “Lalu ji’s conviction and possible absence from political action has presented a big opportunity to Tejashwi to show his leadership potential. He will have to show maturity to take along senior leaders such as Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Jagdanand Singh and Shivanand Tewary,” the senior leader said. “Tejashwi Yadav is our undisputed leader but our supreme leader — Lalu Prasad — has not gone anywhere. He will continue to guide the party,” Shakti Singh Yadav, RJD MLA and a close Lalu aide said hours after the court verdict. Another party leader is of the perspective that if Lalu gets bailed out soon, the party will not be affected much and also said that the verdict was a result of political vendetta.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav said that Lalu’s conviction in the fodder scam case was a “conspiracy” against their family and they would move the Jharkhand High Court against the special CBI court’s verdict. “It is a conspiracy against Lalu ji and his family. We will move the High Court and we are confident that we will get justice there,” he told reporters.

However, there is no talk of a split in the party as yet. Tejashwi has been gradually concentrating powers in himself, but till now there was Lalu to protect him. Now, there will be no one except his mother, another former Bihar CM Rabri Devi. Her role as the party matriarch will go a long way in bolstering Tejashwi role in party, but may not be as effective in keeping other family members in rein.