Lalu Yadav Fodder Scam sentencing LIVE UPDATES: RJD chief in court, faces maximum punishment

Lalu Yadav Fodder Scam sentencing LIVE UPDATES: It is the judgment day for RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu has reached the court for his D-Day. The quantum of sentence for him will be announced after 2 PM. A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi will be pronouncing the quantum of sentence for former the Bihar chief minister in a fodder scam case. The court has found Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court. Earlier on December 23, the court had found guilty Lalu Prasad and 14 others. However, seven accused including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra were acquitted. Lalu has been convicted in the case relating to embezzling of more than Rs. 89 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Lalu has already been convicted in another fodder scam- Chaibasa treasury- case in which he is out on bail but the conviction cost him his Lok Sabha seat. He has been disqualified from contesting elections. The Chaibasa treasury case in the 1990s involves fraudulent withdrawal to the tune of Rs 37.7 crore.

11: 21 am: Quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav and others in a fodder scam case to be pronounced tomorrow, as per a tweet by ANI.

11: 19 am: Ranchi Special CBI Court summons Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha on January 23rd.

11: 16 am: Ranchi Special CBI Court finds Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court.

11: 10 am: Reportedly, the quantum of sentence for RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will be given after 2 PM

11: 07 am: No family member of Lalu Prasad Yadav is accompanying him to the court.

11: 00 am: Quantum of sentence for Lalu Prasad Yadav to be announced shortly.

10: 58 am: The former Bihar CM cites old age for lower quantum.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches the Special CBI Court

10: 53 am: Lalu Yadav reaches court.

Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves for Ranchi CBI court. The former Bihar CM cites old age for lower quantum

10: 50 am: Lalu Yadav was sent to Birsa Munda central prison immediately after the conviction.

10: 44 am: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves the Birsa Jail for the court hearing where his sentence will be announced.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves the Birsa Jail for the court hearing where his quantum of sentence will be announced

10:38 am: Lalu Prasad Yadav is being taken to the court.

10:36 am: The fodder scam involved the embezzlement of about Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer. The scam came to light in 1996.

10:34 am: On January 27, 1996, the deputy commissioner of West Singhbhum district, Amit Khare conducted a raid on the offices of the animal husbandry department in the town of Chaibasa in the district under his authority.