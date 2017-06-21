Lalu Yadav family money laundering case: Misa Bharti joins probe after I-T dept slaps charges under Benami Transactions Act

Lalu Yadav family Benami property case: After ignoring the Income-Tax Department summons twice, Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti on Wednesday joined the probe in an alleged money laundering case. (PTI)

After ingnoring the Income-Tax Department summons twice, Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti on Wednesday joined the probe in an alleged money laundering case, India Today TV reported Wednesday. Misa joined the probe a day after I-T department on Tuesday slapped charges under the stringent Benami Transactions Act in an alleged money laundering case against his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Earlier on Monday, it was reported that I-T seized the Benami properties of Misa Bharti, her husband Shailesh Kumar and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in the case, according to news agency ANI. Misa, who has joined the probe now, had skipped two summons to appear before Delhi investigation wing of I-T dept. Taking swift action, the department seized the same properties that were raided in May. Earlier, acting on her failure to appear before the court, I-T slapped two separate penalties of Rs 10,000 on Misa with regard to non-compliance with the I-T department regulations, ANI had reported.

Further inputs awaited