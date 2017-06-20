Lalu Yadav family land in big I-T trouble: Details of all ‘Benami’ properties seized by Income Tax department

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav. (IE file photo)

RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s family members are in big trouble for allegedly possessing Benami properties. The Income Tax department on Tuesday released a list of all the properties of the former Bihar Chief Minister’s relatives seized by it. The I-T department has attached as many as 12 properties belonging to Lalu’s relatives. These allegedly belong to Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and ex chief minister Rabri Devi, and sisters Ragini and Chanda Yadav. The attached properties also include a farmhouse in Delhi and a bungalow in New Friends Colony, ANI reports. The market value of these properties are believed to be around Rs 175 crore while their book value is Rs 9.32 crore.

Here are the details of all properties of Lalu’s relatives attached by the Income Tax department:

1. Farm no: 26, Palam Farms, Bijvasan, Delhi.

Benamidars: Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt. Ltd.

Beneficiary: Misa Bharti and Shailesh Kumar

Book Value: Rs. 1.4 cr

Market Value: Rs. 40 cr

2. 1088, New Friends Colony

Benamidars: AB Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Beneficiary: Tejaswi Yadav, Chanda and Ragini Yadav

Book Value: Rs. 5 cr

Market Value: Rs. 40 cr

3. Nine plots in Jalapur, PS Danapur, Patna

Benamidars: Delight Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Beneficiary: Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav

Book Value: Rs. 1.9 cr

Market Value: Rs. 65 cr

4. Three Plots in Jalapur, PS Danapur, Patna

Benamidars: AK Infosystems

Beneficiary: Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav

Book Value: Rs. 1.6 cr

Market Value: Rs. 20 cr

Earlier, the IT department had seized Benami properties of Misa Bharti, Shailesh Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav. The department had also issued two summons to Misa but she failed to appear. The I-T department then seized the properties which were raided in May.

On June 13, the I-T department had summoned Shailesh Kumar, in connection with the benami assets and tax evasion case registered against him.

On June 7, the I-T department slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 against Shailesh after he failed to appear for interrogation. Before this, Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh were summoned by the I-T department in connection with a ‘benami’ assets case. The summons were issued days after the arrest of Bharti’s Chartered Accountant (CA) Rakesh Agrawal, in connection with an Enforcement Directorate probe into a Rs. 8,000 crore money laundering racket, involving two Delhi-based businessmen and a few political entities.

Agrawal was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly being instrumental in providing accommodation entries (illegal funds) to launder the money of businessmen brothers – Virendra Jain and Surendra Jain.

The I-T department in its summons reportedly said that it wished to question Misa and her husband on transactions conducted by M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited. The I-T department had conducted raids and surveys at about 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas in connection with alleged benami deals of Rs 1,000 crore by Lalu’s family. (With ANI inputs)