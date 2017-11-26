Lalu Yadav dubs Mann Ki Baat as Vote Ki Baat even as PM Narendra Modi programme was on air

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation this Sunday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav wasn’t behind in taking a jibe at his monthly radio address. (PTI)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation this Sunday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav wasn’t behind in taking a jibe at his monthly radio address. Just at the time when PM Modi started to share his thoughts in the 38th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Lalu Yadav took a swipe at him on social media. “Yeh Mann ki Nahi, Vote ki Baat hai (This is not ‘Mann ki Baat’, this is about votes), Lalu Yadav tweeted this morning.

This is not the first time when Lalu Yadav or his party has taken a dig at PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. Earlier this month, RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh mocked Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme and said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal would start ‘Kaam Ki Baat’ to highlight the promises that the Prime Minister has failed to keep. The RJD national vice-president also expressed surprise as PM Narendra Modi sounded ignorant about ‘ASHA’ workers in his Mann Ki Baat aired in November 2015.

“There are altogether nine lakh ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in the country. But to my utter surprise, PM Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, aired in November 2015, said he came to know about the nationwide network of ASHA workers after Bill and Melinda Gates praised their work,” Singh said . Raghuvansh Prasad had said that in order to counter Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, RJD has decided to start ‘Kaam Ki Baat’ every month to highlight the unfulfilled promises given by the PM to masses. “By holding ‘Kaam Ki Baat’, we will not only be talking about issues, but would make efforts to get the works related to poor done, by putting pressure on authorities via agitation,” he said.

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections, Lalu Prasad Yadav is continuously attacking PM Narendra Modi. At a meeting of RJD in Patna on November 19, Lalu Yadav had said that people were angry with the Modi government in view of its total failure over the last three-and-half-a-years to meet any of the promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. People were also upset by demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax, he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi spoke on a number of issues ranging from terrorism to environment to agriculture. Many senior BJP leaders including party president Amit Shah listened to the address from polling booths in Gujarat while having tea – BJP was holding an event named “Mann Ki Baat, Chai Ke Saath” at all 50,128 polling booths in 182 Assembly seats.