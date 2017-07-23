Lalu Yadav family under corruption cloud; will this finally end this powerful run of this dynasty?

The current round of raids on Lalu and his family have already led to an FIR. (IE)

The latest raids on Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav are taking place nearly 20 years after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first raided the RJD Chief who was the then Bihar Chief Minister in connection with the fodder scam. The current round of raids on Lalu and his family have already led to an FIR in which his wife Rabri and son Tejashwi have been named. The latest batch of CBI raids against Lalu are in connection with alleged irregularities during Lalu’s tenure as the Union Railway Minister from (2004-2009). Incidentally, Rabri took over as the Chief Minister of Bihar and Tejashwi is the current Deputy Chief Minister of the state, according to an Indian Express report.

Even though previous corruption charges have not really dented Lalu’s political career, the current situation can be seen as uncharted territory for Lalu for multiple reasons. This is the first the time that Lalu’s family members have been named in a FIR and this could damage the political career of his children, as per the Indian Express report.

Besides this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is closing in on Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh over an alleged Rs 8,000 crore money laundering scam. Lalu’s other son Tej Pratap Yadav and his daughters Chanda and Ragini are also under the scanner of probe agencies for being stakeholders of companies which may be involved in shady dealings.

RJD’s national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha, has meanwhile said that the raids against the first family of Bihar are an attempt by the BJP to silence Lalu Prasad. Jha said, ”The raids are an attempt to silence Lalu who is a vocal critic of the right wing and authoritarian regime of the current central government,” Indian Express reported.