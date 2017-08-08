Lalu Yadav claims RSS, BJP conspired to kill Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

Lalu Prasad Yadav claimed that stone-pelting incident was pre-planned and even termed it as a conspiracy. (PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday alleged Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) had conspired to kill Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat. Speaking on the issue of attack on Rahul during his recent Gujarat visit, Lalu claimed that stone-pelting incident was pre-planned and even termed it as a conspiracy. Earlier in the day, the issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who claimed Rahul would have been killed in the attack. Replying to charges, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh hit back at Rahul Gandhi and blamed him of violating protocol and neglecting safety issues. “This is not only a violation of SPG Act but being negligent to safety issues as well,” Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. During a heated debate in the Lower House, Rajnath pointed that in a span of two years, Rahul Gandhi risked his life for 72 days on 6 different foreign tours by not taking SPG with him.

“In the last two years, Rahul Gandhi was out for 72 days on 6 foreign tours, but didn’t take SPG cover… we want to know where did he go? Why didn’t he take SPG cover?” Rajnath said. “We want to know what is Rahul Gandhi trying to hide by not taking SPG along on foreign tours when he is a SPG protectee, ” he added.

Last week, the Congress vice-president had visited flood-affected Banaskantha district in Gujarat where his convoy was pelted with stones. As per some reports, Rahul’s SPG guard received minor injuries the former escaped unhurt in the incident. State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani appointed a senior police official to investigate the issue.