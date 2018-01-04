LIVE Lalu Yadav sentencing: RJD chief faces maximum punishment in fodder scam; court to decide jail term

The court which was scheduled to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Wednesday is now likely to announce it today.

LIVE Lalu Yadav sentencing: The special CBI court in Ranchi will pronounce the quantum of sentence for Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and 15 other convicts in a fodder scam case today. The court which was scheduled to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Wednesday is now likely to announce it today, according to a CBI advocate. the case did not come up on Wednesday due to a condolence meeting held during the day to mourn the death of two lawyers. The RJD chief and the 15 others who were brought to the court in the morning were taken back to jail. The court had on December 23 convicted Lalu Prasad and the other 15 in a fodder scam case, 21 years after it had surfaced. Six others, including another former chief minister, Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted. The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

8:07 am: The Court also found Lalu’s son Tejasvi Yadav and other party leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court.

8:02 am: The Fodder Scam was a corruption scandal that involved the misappropriation of funds about Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994 in Bihar. Among those implicated in the theft were former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, as well as former Chief Minister, Jagannath Mishra. The scandal led to the end of Lalu’s resignation as Chief Minister. There is also allegation on Dr.Dineshwar Prasad Sharma of receiving 300 crores and 60 lakh Rupees respectively from S. N. Sinha. A special CBI court here will pronounce its judgement in the fodder scam.

8:00 am: The case in which Lalu Prasad Yadav is convicted pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs. 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

7:55 am: The special court, which was supposed to announce the quantum of sentence today, postponed it due to the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad, reported ANI.

7:45 am: A special CBI court served contempt notices to senior leaders of the RJD and the Congress for criticising the December 23 conviction of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case on television.