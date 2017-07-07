Lalu Yadav CBI raids: Tenders process rigged in return for land, says official. (PTI)

Lalu Yadav CBI raids: In a press conference that was held in the wake of the raids on the former Bihar chief minister, CBI Official Rakesh Asthana told reporters that the searches are also being conducted against Lalu ‘s wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi, Sarla Gupta,Prem Gupta, Vinay Kochhar, director of Sujata Hotels, OM Prakash Kochhar, PK Goel, the then Managing Director, IRCTC. The investigation started at 7:30 in morning. The cases have been filed under IPC section 13(2), Section 13(1D). In 2013-14, tenders were issued to BNR Hotel of Puri and Ranchi on lease to Sujata Hotels and during the investigation, we found out that the owner of Sujata Hotels was known to Lalu Yadav. The tenders process was rigged and was given to Sujata Hotel at a very low price in return land was given to Lalu Prasad and family. The land was transferred to a private company Lara Project, which was owned by Lalu. The transfer of land was again at the low price of 67 lakh. But the true value of land was 13 crore.

Meanwhile, talking on the CBI investigation, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu told Indian Express that the investigation against Lalu Prasad Yadav is a legal procedure. He down played the allegation of political vendetta and said that the government has nothing to do with the investigation. Naidu said,”The law is taking its own course, the government or party (BJP) has no role in it.” BJP leader in Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi as per ANI said,”Nitish Kumar should break his silence and sack Tejashwi Yadav as deputy CM.”