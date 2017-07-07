Lalu Yadav CBI raids: RJD chief lashes out at PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, RSS, says BJP wants to send me to jail, tarnish my image

Lalu reacted by saying he didn’t have any idea about the case and the BJP is after him as he is bringing all opposition parties on one platform.(PTI)

Lalu Yadav CBI raids: Yadav, whose RJD is the senior party in the alliance with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, today lashed out at the Centre over the searches that took place at places linked to him and his family said it was vendetta politics of PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and the RSS. The CBI today carried out searches at the residence of former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav and 11 other locations after registering a case of corruption against him. Lalu reacted by saying he didn’t have any idea about the case and the BJP is after him as he is bringing all opposition parties on one platform. “BJP wants to send me to jail and tarnish my image,” Lalu said.