Lalu Yadav CBI raids: RJD chief again targets BJP, says PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sushil Modi are playing politics of vendetta

Lalu Yadav CBI raids: In the wake of the Railway hotel tender case raids in which a number of places related to the RJD chief were raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Lalu again addressed the media to clarify his position. In his first conference, he had indicated that he had nothing to do with the alleged accusations. It has also emerged that premises of the Chartered Accountant of Lalu Yadav and his family were also raided by CBI today. In the presser that he addressed, Lalu Yadav again blamed PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah as well as former Bihar deputy CM and senior leader Sushil Modi for the raids and said this has stemmed from vendetta politics.