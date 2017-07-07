Lalu Yadav CBI raids LIVE updates: RJD chief committed irregularities as railway minister in 2006, says CBI

Lalu Yadav CBI raids LIVE updates: Searches are being conducted today at 12 locations including Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Puri and Gurgaon. (Source: PTI/ ANI)

Lalu Yadav CBI raids LIVE updates: In a fresh blow for Lalu Prasad Yadav and family, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at 12 locations of RJD chief including Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi, Puri and Gurgaon on corruption charges over the allotment of IRCTC hotels. CBI has also registered case against the former Railway minister, his wife Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and his son Tejashwi, the then IRCTC MD, P K Goyal, the wife of Yadav’s confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sarla, and others because of irregularities in awarding the tender for maintenance of hotels. Searches are being conducted today at 12 locations including Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Puri and Gurgaon, a CBI source told PTI. Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav has left for the court to appear in the fodder scam case. On the other hand, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has called for an emergency meeting with officials and party leaders in Rajgir.

11:39 AM: Bihar chief minister has called Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Home Amir Subhani and Director General of Police (DGP) P. K. Thakur for a meeting. Meanwhile, here’s what CBI officials had to say:

11:35 AM: Venkaiah Naidu said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is a very wise man and he knows how to react in these situations. He added that CBI is doing its job.

11:34 AM: BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu says the law is taking its order and added that he doesn’t want to connect it with Nitish Kumar.

11:33 AM: CBI teams are still present at various locations, according to CNN News 18. 5 officials have entered the residence of Sarla Gupta to get some documents.

11:30 AM: Here’s the complete list of accused released by CBI:

11:24 AM: Here are some visuals of the CBI team at the residence of former IRCTC MD PK Goel in connection with Railway hotel tender case. At the same time, CNN-News 18 reports that CBI has also entered the residence of Sarla Gupta.

11:18 AM: Dr RC Purvey, RJD Bihar chief says this is a conspiracy and politics of revenge. “This is a conspiracy and politics of revenge. The alliance in Bihar is strong and we are united,” he told ANI.

11:17 AM: CBI added that Lalu Yadav took 3 acres of land in exchange of the allotment.

11:13 AM: CBI said it is a case of fraud. “Dhokadhadi aur saajish ka case hai. Puri aur Ranchi hotels ke aavantan mein gadbadi (It is a case of fraud and corruption. There were wrongdoings in allotment of Puri and Ranchi hotels),” Rakesh Asthana, CBI said.

11:12 AM: Here’s what Bharatiya Janata Party’s senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi said:

11:08 PM: He adds that CBI had registered a case on July 5 2017, in which Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and others were charged. The basic allegation was a conspiracy was done under which hotels were transferred to IRCTC and later were given to a private firm for maintenance.

11:06 AM: Rakesh Asthana, Additional Director of CBI says the raids are still going on at 12 locations including Ranchi, Patna, Delhi and Gurugram.

11:04 AM: CBI briefing on the matter is going on.

11:02 AM: News agency ANI reports that security has been increased at 10, Circular road residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna.

11:00 AM: Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi says Nitish Kumar should break his silence and sack Lalu Yadav. “Nitish Kumar should break his silence and sack Tejashwi Yadav as deputy CM,” he said.

10:55 AM: In an immediate response RJD leader Manoj Jha called it the darkest day in Indian democracy. “Today is darkest day in Indian democracy, we will not be cowed down by this.Will fight legally and politically,” Jha said while speaking to ANI.

10:35 AM: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh reacted by saying that law is taking its course and Nitish Kumar cannot remain silent. “Law taking its course, now Nitish ji cannot remain a mute spectator.He will have to speak out and state his stand clearly,” he said.