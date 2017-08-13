Lalu Yadav breaks silence over Shahabuddin tapes, asks why no furore when Nitish Kumar speaks to tainted politician Anant Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday broke his silence over Mohammad Shahabuddin tapes.(PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday broke his silence over the issue of an alleged conversation which took place between him and former Siwan lawmaker Mohammad Shahabuddin while the latter was in jail, ANI reported. The RJD chief said that he was accused of speaking to Sahabuddin, a tainted politician, but at the same time, there is no issue on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is speaking to Anant Singh, another tainted politician from Bihar.

“Hum par aarop laga ki Lalu Yadav apraadhi se baat kiya. Ek TV par yahi chala ki kaise baat kar sakte hain, (I was accused of speaking to a criminal. A TV channel ran the news that how can I speak to him)” Lalu Prasad Yadav said in Siwan.

“Humne kaha Nitish Kumar Anant Singh se kaise baat kar sakte hain? Baat cheet mein humne kuchh kaha hai kya? (We also said that how can Nitish Kumar speak to Anant Singh? Didi we say something (wrong) during conversation)” RJD chief said.

“Baat cheet mein Shahabuddin ji ne mujhe kuchh kaha hai kya ki gate kholwa dijye hum nikal jaayen, (Did Shahabuddin ask me to open the (jail) gate?)” Lalu added.

Earlier, news channel Republic TV had shown a report alleging a conversation between RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and criminal turned politician Mohammed Shahabuddin on a tape, in which the latter was purportedly heard of issuing instructions.

The channel also claimed of having received multiple calls from former Bihar Chief Minister asking it not to play the tape. However, Financialexpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of these tapes. The channel claimed that Lalu was taking instructions from Shahabuddin on phone over riots.