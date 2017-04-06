Lalu son Tej Pratap in Bihar soil ‘scam’: Minister threatens Sushil Modi with defamation suit

Tej Pratap Yadav said he will file a suit against accusing Sushil Modi of running a smear campaign against his family for alleging conflict of interest.

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav has threatened to sue Leader of Opposition Sushil Kumar Modi for defamation. The environment and forest minister in the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar administration said he will file a suit against accusing Modi of running a smear campaign against his family for alleging conflict of interest. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy chief minister in Bihar Modi on Tuesday alleged the minister was using his influence for giving a contract of Rs 90 lakh for the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna for earth filling work and construction of pathways to a company that ferried soil from a proposed mall site owned by a firm in which the minister, his siblings and mother are shareholders.

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad backed his son and rejected the charge and expressed readiness for any probe in connection with it.

WATCH

However, Sushil Modi is adamant on his accusation and did not express any apprehension about the defamation suit. Responding to Tej Pratap’s statement, Modi said he was not afraid of legal notices, as it is his duty to raise questions. The BJP leader, who often locks horns with Lalu Yadav, said till date, people did not know that Lalu’s family is building Bihar’s biggest mall. The soil episode brought this fact into public domain, said Modi. Mentioning this, he further put some questions for the Yadav family saying he wants to know if a tender was floated for the purchase of soil. If it was, who were the bidders? Also, did the Patna zoo need to buy soil? asked Modi. He also added that it seems the argument of four-feet pathways is being used to forcibly justify the purchase of soil.

जब लालू तैयार तो सर्वदलीय समिति से मुख्यमंत्री कराएं मिट्टी घोटाले की जांच

Click here to read full Press Release: https://t.co/jKvih8Q7Qj — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) April 5, 2017

Meanwhile, when the minister and the Opposition leader were tussling over the controversy, Patna zoo director indicated that there was no wrongdoing involved in the matter.

मिट्टी घोटाले में लालू के मॉल की मिट्टी की जाँच कराई जाए तो सिद्ध हो जाएगा की ज़ू की मिट्टी ही मॉल से आयी थी — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) April 5, 2017

Director of Patna Zoo, Nand Kishore told The Indian Express that M S Enterprise, which was awarded the contract, had informed zoo authorities that it lifted soil from six spots, which did not include the shopping mall site. He added that the zoo authority had followed all the proper norms in awarding the contract to M S Enterprise, which is owned by a Virendra Yadav of Rupaspur in Patna.