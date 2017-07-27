Lalu Yadav rakes up murder case against Nitish Kumar, name dropped from charge sheet after 1991 by-poll win

A witness challenged the dropping of Nitish Kumar’s name from the charge sheet. (PTI)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, raking up old wounds, referred to an old case against Nitish Kumar even as he quit his post as Bihar’s Chief Minister yesterday. The case is from the Barh Lok Sabha by-poll in November 1991 when Sitaram Singh was killed in a firing in a booth, the Indian Express reported. The then Janata Dal candidate, Nitish Kumar with his party leaders had allegedly disrupted polling at the booth. This led to a clash among the villagers and, in a firing, 22-year old Singh was killed while four were wounded. While he won against Congress’s Sidheshwar Prasad, a murder case was lodged against Nitish Kumar. Five others were also involved in the case. Nitish Kumar and Dularchand Yadav’s names were dropped from the charge sheet submitted in a civil court in 1993, IE reported. Dilip Singh and Baudhu Yadav who were also involved died by 2008 when Barh’s additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) took over.

A witness, Alok Singh, challenged the dropping of Nitish Kumar’s name from the charge sheet. Nitish, however, moved the High Court and got stay on the summons and court proceedings before the Barh court. JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar told IE, “The CM’s name had long been dropped from the charge sheet. Lalu Prasad has been raking up the case in vain.’’