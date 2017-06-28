Lalu Prasad Yadav, family allotted land parcels just 1 km from Patna airport despite one plot per MLA rule

About 230 plots have been allotted to various MLAs and MPs, most between 1991 and 1992 after Lalu Prasad took office in 1990. (PTI)

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav received two plots in 1992 and 2010 by a cooperative society despite a working rule in place that an MP or MLA would get only one, Indian Express reported. Similarly, RJD MP Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav from Banka district was also allotted two plots. Rabri Devi, former Bihar CM and wife of Lalu Yadav was later allotted a third plot in 2003 by Abdul Bari Siddiqui, currently the state’s Finance Minister. This plot was adjacent to the first two plots owned by Yadav. The next year, in 2004 Rabri Devi’s brother Sadhu Yadav grabbed a plot next to hers. According to the Indian Express, these four 2422 square feet plots are located 1 km near the Patna airport. While they were allotted at Rs 37000 at the time, their current market value is estimated between Rs 80 and 90 lakh each. In 2006 Rajya Sabha MP Prem Chandra Gupta acquired the fifth plot on the premises, and the whole thing was rented out to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), reported the Indian Express. His plot’s construction had begun even before the allotment was made.

The rules of the cooperative society, Bihar Saansad Evam Vidan Mandaliya Sadasya Sahkari Grih Nirman Samiti , under which the allotments are made, clearly state that the plots are only for residential purposes and not commercial. The cooperative society established in 1979 received 15 acres of land under the Bihar Government Estates (Khas-Mahal). About 230 plots have been allotted to various MLAs and MPs, most between 1991 and 1992 after Lalu Prasad took office in 1990, according to the Indian Express.

Most of the RJD leaders hold top positions at the cooperative committee. MLA Bhola Yadav is the secretary, JPN Yadav, an MP from Banka, is the chairman, Finance Minister Siddiqui the deputy chairperson. Sadhu Yadav, brother-in-law of Lalu Prasad was allotted a plot, originally meant for a community hall, at the premises, reported Indian Express. The 30-year lease on the 15 acre government land is coming to an end in December this year. An official told the Indian Express that a request for renewal has been dispatched and the Patna DM’s report on violations of the allotment process is being examined.