Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in 4th fodder scam case, RJD to appeal

Lalu Prasad Yadav after being convicted, in Ranchi on Monday. (PTI)

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad was Monday convicted in the fourth fodder scam case related to the fraudulent withdrawal of around Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996. He has now been convicted in four fodder scam cases with two more cases still at the trial stage.

Another former chief minister, Jagannath Mishra, was acquitted. Of the 31 accused, the court convicted 19 and acquitted 12 and will pass orders on the quantum of sentence over three days beginning March 21 through video conferencing.

RJD national spokesperson Manoj Jha said they would appeal the conviction and referred to a report by The Indian Express which stated that the CBI had overruled an objection by its Legal Wing and pressed for an FIR against Lalu Prasad in a Railways case registered last year.

“Do we need to say anything more to establish that these cases are politically motivated? It is because the BJP and its leaders know that they can’t fight Laluji, who is their main rival, and that is why they resort to such tricks,” said

Jha.

In 2013, Lalu Prasad was convicted and sentenced to five years in jail in the first fodder scam case, which barred him from elections for 11 years, in line with the Supreme Court order disqualifying convicts jailed for more than two years from contesting for six years after completion of their sentence. Lalu Prasad has appealed against this conviction and has been incarcerated at the Birsa Munda Central Jail since December 23.

Special CBI Judge Shivpal Singh also acquitted four other politicians – Jagdish Sharma, former chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, R K Rana, former RJD leader and MLA, Vidyasagar Nishad, former Bihar minister and a former MLA Dhruv Bhagat. While two IAS officers – Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad were also acquitted, a third IAS officer, Phool Chand Singh was convicted.

Earlier in the day, the court had kept judgments on Lalu Prasad and a few other accused in abeyance as they were not present in court. But towards the end of proceedings, the court, observing that the accused were already in custody and that lawyers were present, pronounced its judgment.