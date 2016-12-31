Lalu Prasad welcomes decision to take back Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal in Samajwadi Party

RJD chief also felt that it would also be good if both Samjawadi Party and the Congress form an alliance for the polls. (ANI)

Minutes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Ram Gopal, were inducted back into the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo has welcome the decison and said he was quite happy with the development. He expressed hope that the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led will the Assembly polls in the state, which is due next year.

Speaking tp media persons, the RJD chief also felt that it would also be good if both Samjawadi Party and the Congress form an alliance for the polls. The RJD chief also had a telephonic conversation with Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, during which he urged them not to go into crucial Assembly polls separately.

You may aslo like to watch this video

Lalu Parasad has family ties with Mulayam’s family as his daughter is married to former’s grand nephew. Recently, he had participated in foundation day function of the Uttar Pradesh’s ruling party in Lucknow and had tried to reduce tensions between Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle and state party president Shivpal Singh Yadav. He had also made both leaders raise hands with him at the function showing unity.

With inputs from PTI