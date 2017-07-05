Lalu Prasad shows cancelled deed to trash charge against Tej Pratap Yadav

During an interaction with the press at the RJD’s office here, Prasad distributed to them copies of the cancelled deed of the property in Muzaffarpur district. (PTI)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad today showed a cancelled deed to trash the BJP’s charges that his elder son and Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav was gifted over 13 acres of land by a former RJD minister several years ago as a reward for “taking care” of her. A sale deed acts as the main legal property document for evidencing sale and transfer of ownership of property in favour of the buyer, from the seller.

During an interaction with the press at the RJD’s office here, Prasad distributed to them copies of the cancelled deed of the property in Muzaffarpur district. He came down heavily on BJP leader Sushil Modi for making “false” charges against Tej Pratap and demanded an apology. He also threatened to file a defamation suit against Modi in the next two days if he did not apologise.

“On March 23, 1992, Rama Devi’s (presently BJP MP from Sheohar in Bihar) husband late Brij Bihari Prasad, a former RJD minister without our consent had gifted land in the name of Tej Pratap Yadav,” Prasad told reporters. He said that according to registry rules, in case of a gift, signatures of both the parties should be there, but in this case it was not complied with.

“After registry, Brij Bihari Prasad came to me and told me that he has gifted 13 acres and 12 decimals to my son Tej Pratap Yadav. At this I got angry and asked him to get it cancelled immediately. “The cancellation document was registered in the registry office Muzaffarpur on June 30, 1993,” he said, showing a copy of it.

“On the land Rama Devi has a big lichhi garden and has also got a pond dug,” Prasad said. In reply to a question that he has come out in defence only in two cases — one related to purchase of soil for Patna zoo and the present one on land gifted by Brij Bihari Prasad, Prasad said, “We have already clarified the matter but he (Sushil Modi) is repeating it every time.” “He is the BJP’s parrot who is tutored to speak lies,” he remarked.

Modi, who has been repeatedly attacking Prasad and his family for purpotedly owning undeclared properties worth over Rs 1,000 crore, had fired yet another salvo yesterday. He had alleged that Rama Devi had gifted two plots — one measuring 9 acres 24 decimal and another 3 acres 88 decimal – at Kudhni area of Muzaffarpur district to Tej Pratap on March 23, 1992 as a reward for “taking care” of her.