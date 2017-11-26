Lalu Prasad seeks to make little of son Tej Pratap Yadav’s remark

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad today sought to make light the recent remark made by his son Tej Pratap Yadav. (PTI)

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad today sought to make light the recent remark made by his son Tej Pratap Yadav wherein he had threatened to disrupt the marriage of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s son early next month. “Tej Pratap had just made a hissing sound. And these people got so scared. They should go ahead with the wedding. Our best wishes are with them,” Prasad told reporters here. Lalu was responding to a query about Sushil Modi changing the venue of the wedding citing “security reasons” a few days after a video surfaced wherein Tej Pratap said he will “expose” and even “thrash” the Deputy CM if he went to attend the function.

However, while speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Tej Pratap defended his comment by saying “I am not a criminal or a terrorist. Sushil Modi should go ahead with the wedding without worry or fear.” Meanwhile, spokesman of the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, Sanjay Singh, made a scathing attack on Lalu, saying “it is not humans who make a hissing sound. Even tigers do not do that, they roar”. “Everybody knows that snakes make hissing sounds. Both Lalu and his son Tej Pratap are known to make such sounds. So, unwittingly he has admitted his own character which he has passed on to his offsprings,” Singh said.