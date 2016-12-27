Lalu Prasad hits out at PM Narendra Modi after 50-day demonetisation deadline set to expire, says ‘choose the crossroad for punishment’

Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI)

Hitting out at Narendra Modi after PM’s 50-day self-chosen demonetisation deadline passed, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday tweeted, “PM boley ki 50 din baad jo saza dena hai dijiye; Isliye khud PM tay karey ki janta kis chauraahe par saza dene aye.” The RJD supremo hit out at Modi as he had himself requested the people to cooperate for 50 days and then, if things don’t get normal, to take action. Lalu Prasad urged the PM to decide himself in which crossroads people should punish him. Popular for his witty remarks on political issues, the RJD supremo said, the promised date of December 30 is drawing near and the nation is warming up and will be warmer after December 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his earlier speeches, most recently in Goa, urged the people to give him just 50 days. PM Modi had added, “If after December 30, there are shortcomings in my work or there are mistakes, I will be prepared for the punishment the country picks.”

You may also like to watch this video:

However, Lalu Prasad recently asked PM Modi whether he would quit if he fails to keep his promise on addressing the problems faced by people because of cash crunch, within 50 days. He has earlier tweeted on this, asking PM, whether he would step down if he fails to keep his promise.

PM shd chose his favourite ‘चौराहा’ whr ppl cud punish him for creating a chaotic condition in name of demonetisation to fight black money — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 26, 2016

It’s evident that the demonetisation move has hit the people hard but at the same time reports of seized black money have been making rounds since November 8 indicating Centre has started a crackdown against wrongdoers. Thus, this has instilled a sense of belief in people that the move has actually helped in cutting down large amounts of ill-gotten wealth.

Lalu Prasad has also accused Narendra Modi of hiding behind promises in order to dream a future of ‘cashless economy’ in India. He stated that there was no point in going cashless when only 20% people were able transact online. In yet another tweet, he wrote, “Na pradhan mantri, na mantri na aarthik salah karon ya NITI Aayog ko gaawon ki samajh hai. Graminon ki vyatha ko samahjna to door ki koudi hogi (Neither Prime Minister nor his ministers, economic advisers or NITI Aayog understand the scenario in villages. Expecting them to understand problems of villagers would be asking for too much).”

Within a week after the notes ban, Lalu Prasad termed Modi’s “surgical strikes” on notes ban as “Farzical Strike”, meaning “faulty strike”.