Lalu Prasad demands high-level inquiry into tampering of EVMs

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad. (PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Sunday demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged malfunctioning of EVMs during a media demonstration in Madhya Pradesh. “It is a serious matter and there should be a high-level inquiry into the reported tampering of EVM machines in Madhya Pradesh,” Lalu told media here.

During an official demonstration ahead of by-elections in Ater and Bandhavgarh assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, the voter-verified paper audit trail showed the BJP as the voted party upon pressing any button on the EVM.

“It is not something simple. Why did it not show any other party getting the vote,” Lalu asked.

Lalu also demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government should formulate an anti-cow slaughter law in northeastern states also.