‘Lalu ji dying in jail, Nitish Kumar conspiring to kill family’: Rabri Devi cries foul as government withdraws security

Upping the ante against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former CM Rabri Devi has alleged that the present government is conspiring to get her and her family killed.

Upping the ante against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former CM Rabri Devi has alleged that the present government is conspiring to get her and her family killed. Rabri Devi’s statement came after security was withdrawn from her house in Patna. The Bihar government withdrew the 32 Military Police jawans stationed outside Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi’s residence. Rabri Devi said while Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi and Bihar government is conspiring against them, her husband Lalu is dying in jail. “It’s conspiracy by Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi & govt. Lalu Ji is in jail & dying every day, don’t know if he’s dying due to disease or being killed using medicines. His sugar level is rising. How do I trust govt? If govt asks us to vacate our house we’re ready to do it (sic),” said Rabri Devi. The former Bihar CM said that the security was revoked at 9 in the night. “See what the govt is doing? It is a conspiracy to get me & my family killed,” Rabri Devi added.

With the security at her house withdrawn, Rabri Devi has now written to Nitish Kumar saying that if any untoward incident takes place with her and her family, it is the home ministry which will be held responsible. Meanwhile, Rabri’s son and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also tweeted last night that House guards were called back by Nitish Kumar. “Just now at the stroke of midnight Nitish Kumar has called back 18 House guards deployed in the security of two Ex. CMs. Surrendering our security to Nitish Ji so that he can increase his own security as he is the most namby-pamby CM of the country,” Tejashwi had tweeted.

Just now at the stroke of midnight Nitish Kumar has called back 18 House guards deployed in the security of two Ex. CMs. Surrendering our security to Nitish Ji so that he can increase his own security as he is the most namby-pamby CM of the country. http://t.co/mOlzkrzPk4 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 10, 2018

The development in the Bihar capital came hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a raid at Rabri’s residence in connection with the IRCTC hotel tender case. The CBI questioned Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav at her residence on Tuesday in connection with the IRCTC hotel scam which allegedly took place while RJD chief Lalu Prasad was the railway minister. The case pertains to allegations that Lalu Prasad, as railway minister, handed over the maintenance of two hotels run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel, a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar, in return for a prime plot of three acres in Patna through a benami company, Delight Marketing Company.