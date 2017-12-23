Lalu jailed in fodder scam: How Twitterati reacted to RJD chief’s conviction; key tweets here

Political leaders and other celebrities also took to the social media platform to express their views on Lalu Yadav’s conviction. (PTI)

It is a big blow to the Rashtriya Janata Dal as its party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in the fodder scam. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 3 by the court. And, after the verdict what followed was the flurry of reactions on Twitter. While the convicted former CM of Bihar lashed out at the BJP in a series of tweets, political leaders and other celebrities also took to the social media platform to express their views on Lalu Yadav’s conviction.

The conviction comes as a big boost for the BJP, which has been attacking the Congress and its ally RJD. The Congress had formed an alliance with the RJD in Bihar. BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said on Twitter that he was one of the petitioners which led to CBI inquiry. “This had to happen. You reap what you sow,” Modi tweeted.

I was one of the petitioner in fodder scam PIL which resulted in CBI inquiry & monitoring by Patna H Court . — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 23, 2017

जो बोया वो पाया !बोया पेड़ बबूल का तो आम कहाँ से होई ।यह तो होना ही था । — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 23, 2017

BJP’s IT in-charge Amit Malviya also welcomed the CBI’s court verdict. Taking to Twitter, Malviya said that it is the victory over corruption. “Lalu Prasad convicted. The long fight against corruption will continue,” Amit Malviya tweeted.

Lalu Prasad convicted. The long fight against corruption will continue… — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) December 23, 2017

However, Congress continued to support the RJD Chief saying that he is prepared to fight. Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Manish Tewari said: “As far as today’s verdict is concerned, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his lawyer are both prepared to fight this.” Tewari also slammed the Nitish Kumar government. But, another tweet from the Congress party also hinted towards the breaking of Congress-BJP alliance. Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted that there may be a fissure in the Congress-RJD alliance if Rahul Gandhi fails to ‘take a decision’.

Lalu Prasad Yadav conviction in #FodderScam fallout- about 11-12 MLAs from Bihar Congress will ask Dynasty High Command of Congress to break alliance with RJD – I am told 2 of them have called Rahul Gandhi’s office- if he doesn’t take a decision, next step will be taken by me http://t.co/DXNm6qu6fF — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 23, 2017

Apart from political leaders, other known figures too joined the Twitter bandwagon after the fodder scam verdict. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took a jibe on Lalu Prasad’s aggressive tweets. Pandit tweeted, “Please inform your (Lalu Yadav) social media team that today’s verdict is the end and not the beginning.

Please inform your social media team that Today’s verdict is the end and not the beginning @laluprasadrjd ji. #LaluVerdict #LaluConvicted http://t.co/VF2DJvV1cX — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to defend the RJD chief and appeal the party members to maintain peace. “Lalu ji was born in poverty and in a ‘low’ caste. He shook the foundation of the established forces with his firepower. That was, in reality, the biggest ‘scam,’ the consequences of which are being borne by him,” he said.”Nobody can fight the truth. We will definitely win,” he added.