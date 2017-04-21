Lalit Modi submitted forged documents in his defence, ED tells Interpol: Report

ED has alleged Lalit Modi of submitting forged documents in his defence. (Source: PTI)

Less than a month ago, Interpol gave a huge relief to former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi when it certified that he is no more subjected to a Red Corner Notice (RCN). However, trouble isn’t over for him as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now told Interpol that the documents submitted by Modi in his defence were forged. ED has also questioned the grounds on which the decision was taken and has sent a detailed communication to CBI. “We have sent a detailed communication to CBI, which will forward it to Interpol,” an ED official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

It was said that Lalit Modi had submitted a report from Chennai police to a commission that took the final decision on RCN. However, ED has denied it by saying that no such report was filed by the Chennai police, according to the Indian Express report. “This is blatantly false. Chennai police have neither concluded the case to be of civil nature nor closed the probe. Whatever documents he submitted to Interpol regarding this are false. We have told this to Interpol,” said the ED official.

Lalit Modi took to Twitter last month to announce the decision by Interpol. “The General Secretariat of the International Criminal Police Organisation hereby certifies that, as of today, Mr Lalit Kumar Modi, born on 29 November 1963, is not subject to an Interpol Red Notice or diffusion and is not known in the Interpol database,” read the Interpol statement as shared by Lalit Modi. The notice, dated March 24, 2017, said, “Interpol is aware that in the past the individual was subject of data recorded in Interpol’s databases, yet the data was later cancelled.”

Along with this, Lalit Modi also uploaded documents related to an order of the Commission for the Control of Interpol’s Files. “After a thorough examination of elements before it, the Commission concluded that data challenged were not compliant with Interpol’s rules applicable to the processing of personal data, and recommended their deletion,” said the purported order. The ED registered a money laundering case against Modi and others based on the Chennai police complaint in 2012 on charges of alleged cheating in granting overseas telecast rights of the T-20 cricket tournament in 2009.