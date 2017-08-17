Ladakh standoff: US wants India, China to have direct dialogue to reduce tensions

The latest skirmish comes at a time when India and China are locked in a face-off in the Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector. (Reuters)

The US said today that it wants India and China to engage in a direct dialogue to reduce tensions. The US’ remarks came a day after Indian border guards foiled an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of the famous Pangong lake in Ladakh. The latest skirmish comes at a time when India and China are locked in a face-off in the Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector. The standoff has been ongoing for more than 50 days, after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area. “We are encouraging both parties to sit down and have a direct dialogue,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a news conference. Nauert was responding to questions on the skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh and continued standoff in the Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector. Later, in an emailed statement, a State Department spokesperson said, “We refer you to the governments of India and China for further information. We encourage India and China to engage in direct dialogue aimed at reducing tensions.”