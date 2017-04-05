Ladakh MP rebutts Farooq Abdullah, says when stone pelters stop security forces from working, it is an act of war

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. (Reuters)

In a rebuttal to the National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah’s, T Chhewang, MP from Ladakh said that when stone pelters stop security forces from working, it is an act of war. He said, ” we condemn his statement and the stone pelters are not innocent”. The National Conference leader, Farooq Abdullah had backed the stone pelters and claimed that they were nationalists and said that the J&K netas compete to betray the brave. The NC leader also said that the upcoming by-polls to two Parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir presented an opportunity to the people to fight against the wave of tyranny and fascism sweeping across the country. In a rally before the by-polls in Kashmir, Abdullah had said that, “I want to tell Modi Sahab that tourism is our life no doubt about that but a stone pelter has nothing to do with tourism.” “They (stone pelters) will risk starvation but will throw stones for the nation that’s what we need to understand,” Abdullah added.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah had called on the United States to facilitate Indo-Pak talks. He called upon the US President, Donald Trump to intervene in the matter. While addressing a rally today, the NC leader came up with mediation offer for the US in Indo-Pak while defying the no-interference stance.

Earlier on Tuesday, Abdullah, who is the candidate of the NC-Congress alliance for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, had said that upcoming Lok Sabha election is a war of survival between “fascism and dignity between BJPs cultural and tyrannical onslaught on one end” and Kashmir’s collective honour and prestige on the other end.