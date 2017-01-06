Lack of employment in UP forcing people to migrate: Smriti Irani

The Union textiles minister was interacting with the students at Subharti University in Meerut. (PTI)

Union Minister Smirit Irani today said lack of employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh has forced people to migrate to other states and also hit out at the Samajwadi Party government over the law and order situation in the state.

The Union textiles minister was interacting with the students at Subharti University here, while also reaching out to about four lakh women through video conferencing spanning all 403 assembly constituencies of UP as part of ‘Udaan’ rally.

“Fathers are forced to leave their families behind and migrate to other states and work there due to lack of employment opportunities in UP,” she said and sought to ask who was responsible for such condition.

When asked by a student, how would the BJP, if voted to power, handle the law and order situation, she suggested on improving the “response time” of the police force.

“When the police asks the victim to come to the police station to file the complaint, what could be expected of them” Irani remarked.

Asked if she ever faced discrimination being a woman, the Union Cabinet minister said she has been lucky enough to be a part of an organisation whose men have given her the respect she has today.

She also exhorted the women and girls to step out of their homes and vote in upcoming assembly elections to ensure development and progress of the state.