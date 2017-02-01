Lack of cleanliness due to no garbage removal system: Delhi High Court

The municipal corporations have failed to provide an efficient garbage removal system, said the bench. (Reuters)

The failure of municipal corporations to provide an efficient garbage removal mechanism was one of the main reasons for lack of cleanliness in the national capital, especially in the sub-city of Dwarka, the Delhi High Court today said. A bench of Justices Badar Durrez Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar, however, did not lay the entire blame at the doorstep of the municipal bodies as it said even the general public was also at fault for not having civic sense and for littering on the roads.

“What is wrong with the people of India?” the court remarked after perusing photographs depicting large-scale dumping of garbage in open land or over drains in Dwarka and added, “The problem is there is no garbage removal mechanism.” “What is your action plan? How do you clean Delhi? The municipal corporations have failed to provide an efficient garbage removal system. The performance of general public and the MCDs are not upto the mark,” the bench said.

It also sought presence of the deputy commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, incharge of entire Dwarka, and a senior DDA official, on the next date of hearing on February 22. The court was hearing a PIL filed by law student and Dwarka resident, Ebbani Aggarwal, on the issue of lack of cleanliness in the sub-city.

In November last year, the court had asked senior officials of the police department, municipal corporation and DDA to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for not cleaning up Dwarka despite judicial orders.