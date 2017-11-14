L-G initiates steps against illegal storage, sale of acid

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today directed officers to devise a mechanism with active participation of all stakeholders to weed out the “menace” of illegal storage and sale of acid in the city. (Photo: IE)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today directed officers to devise a mechanism with active participation of all stakeholders to weed out the “menace” of illegal storage and sale of acid in the city. He said the Global Positioning System (GPS) in all public transport was a must and a time line should be drawn to ensure the same.

Installation of GPS in all modes of public transport is mandatory in the national capital. The directions were issued at a meeting of the Task Force on Women Safety, chaired by the Lt Governor.

The governor said all the stake holders should devise mechanisms for analysing the causes of acquittal in sexual assault cases, the L-G office said in a statement. “The governor directed to formulate a procedure with active participation of all stakeholders for a coordinated approach to weed out the menace of illegal storage and sale of acid,” L-G’s office said in a statement. Baijal emphasised that all stakeholders must adopt a focused and coordinated strategy to make Delhi a safe city for women, it said.