Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa is Google Doodle for today: 5 amazing facts about Kannada poet Kuvempu

Google Doodle is celebrating the birthday of famous Kannada poet Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa. The famous Kannada lyricist, also popularly known as Kuvempu, was given the special tribute from Google on his 113th birth anniversary. Kuvempu, born in Karnataka’s Shimoga, is considered as one of the greatest Kannada writers. The famous lyricist passed away in Mysore on November 11, 1994. Puttappa was also the founder of an organisation at the Mysore University to research the Kannada language. The organisation is even active today and has been named after him as “Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies”. Here are 5 must-know facts about Padma Vibhushan Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa:

1) Kuvempu is widely popular in Karnataka, known Indian Novelist, Poet, Playwright, Critic and Thinker. He was known for his love for Kannada language and is regarded as the greatest poet of the 20th century.

2) Kevampu’s popular works involve his epic narration Sri Ramayana Darshanam, a modern version of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The rendering is regarded as the revival of the era of Mahakavya (“Great poetry”) in contemporary form. He is also the writer of Karnataka State Anthem Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate. His other popular works include “Universal Humanism” (in his own words, “Vishwa maanavataa Vaada”).

3) Putttappa was conferred the Padma Vibhushan by Government of India in 1988. He was among the first Kannada writers to receive prestigious Jnanpith Award. Karnataka governemt has also decorated him with the honorific Rashtrakavi (“National Poet”) in 1958 and Karnataka Ratna (“Gem of Karnataka”) in 1992.

4) In his initial days, Kuvempu had started his literary work in English. However, he later switched to his native language of Kannada and even spearheaded the movement to make Kannada the medium for education. He later rose to the ranks of Vice-Chancellor of Mysore University. Here too, he encouraged he studies of language and sciences.

5) Some popular works: Epics: Sri Ramayana Darshanam and Chitrangada. Novels: Kaanuru Heggadati, Malegalalli Madumagalu. Plays: Birugaali, Maharatri, Smashana Kurukshethra, Jalagaara, Raktaakshi, Shoodra Tapaswi, Beralge koral, Yamana solu, Chandrahasa, Balidaana.

Literary criticism: Atmashreegagi Nirankushamatigalagi (1944), Kavyavihara (1946), Taponandana (1951), Vibhuthi Pooje (1953), Draupadiya Shrimudi (1960), Vicharakrantige Ahvana (1976), Sahityaprachara Ithyadi, Raso Vai Saha